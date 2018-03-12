Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEMP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 137.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 530,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ GEMP) opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans acquired 71,429 shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEMP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

