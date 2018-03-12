Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 604,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,476.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,151,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $206,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,817 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 108,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,676.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,605 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172,450.00, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

