Balchem (BCPC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Balchem earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5439935919368 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,607.73, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.14%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

