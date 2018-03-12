Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 25,399 Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sunil Potti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $535,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $3,176,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,898,918 shares of company stock valued at $107,883,013 over the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Vetr lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.96.

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ NTNX) opened at $49.10 on Monday. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $7,880.00 and a PE ratio of -22.84.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 270.61%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

