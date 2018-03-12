Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,153 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,108,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,745,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,345 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,842,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,503,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,796,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) opened at $134.91 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38,980.00, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 442,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 694,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

