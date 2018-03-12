Bainco International Investors Buys Shares of 20,100 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $712.08, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.59. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bainco International Investors Buys Shares of 20,100 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bainco-international-investors-buys-shares-of-20100-adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc-adms.html.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.