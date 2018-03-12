Bainco International Investors Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39,239.96, a PE ratio of 407.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,950 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $53,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David A. Pierce sold 5,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $139,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,276 shares of company stock worth $4,592,464 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bainco-international-investors-acquires-new-holdings-in-boston-scientific-co-bsx.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.