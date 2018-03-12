Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Invests $17.95 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 107,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34,278.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 939,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 936,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $84,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,247,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,135,000 after acquiring an additional 329,115 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14,337.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 296,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,964,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,616,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58,170.00, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

