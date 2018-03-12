Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AveXis Inc (AVXS)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s holdings in AveXis were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AveXis during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AveXis by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in AveXis during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AveXis by 688.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AveXis during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other AveXis news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808,386 shares in the company, valued at $198,470,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $195,301.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,030. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

AveXis Inc (AVXS) opened at $136.93 on Monday. AveXis Inc has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $137.91. The company has a market cap of $4,910.00 and a P/E ratio of -18.99.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.91). equities analysts forecast that AveXis Inc will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

