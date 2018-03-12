Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC Boosts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,531 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 2.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ BMRN) opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14,720.00, a PE ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 1.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,338,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,499 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

