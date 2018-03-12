Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) opened at $49.20 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,432.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Meeusen sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $303,414.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,469.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $640,481.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,053 shares of company stock worth $1,635,279 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

