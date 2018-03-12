Azul (AZUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azul SA is a holding company for the providers of airline passenger and cargo services. Azul SA is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.78 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.46.

Azul ( AZUL ) opened at $33.51 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Azul by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

