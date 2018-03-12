Axel Springer’s (AXELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Axel Springer in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Axel Springer has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

