Axa Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Axa raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20,830.00, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,549.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Bible sold 6,260 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $215,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,482.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,215. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

