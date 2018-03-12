Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,942,530 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 15th total of 19,393,193 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.12 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $283,506,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,704,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,987,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR ) opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,858.98, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

