AVEVA Group (AVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,140 ($29.57) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.
AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,840 ($39.24) to GBX 3,230 ($44.63) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,200 ($30.40) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,713.75 ($37.49).
AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) opened at GBX 2,044 ($28.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 6,193.94. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,791 ($24.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,080 ($42.55).
AVEVA Group plc is a holding company. The Company provides engineering, design and information management software. It operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its engineer products include AVEVA Diagrams, AVEVA Electrical, AVEVA Engineering and AVEVA Instrumentation.
