AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,140 ($29.57) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,840 ($39.24) to GBX 3,230 ($44.63) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,200 ($30.40) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,713.75 ($37.49).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) opened at GBX 2,044 ($28.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 6,193.94. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,791 ($24.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,080 ($42.55).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AVEVA Group (AVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/aveva-group-avv-stock-rating-lowered-by-citigroup.html.

AVEVA Group plc is a holding company. The Company provides engineering, design and information management software. It operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its engineer products include AVEVA Diagrams, AVEVA Electrical, AVEVA Engineering and AVEVA Instrumentation.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.