Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index makes up about 2.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) opened at $79.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37,830.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $80.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/avestar-capital-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-sp-smallcap-600-index-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.