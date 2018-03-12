Avestar Capital LLC Invests $590,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (ITA) Stock

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,779,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF by 7,140.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (BATS:ITA) opened at $205.09 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5,920.00 and a PE ratio of 28.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

