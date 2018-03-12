Avestar Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stock

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. ( NYSE:TSM ) opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221,550.00, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avestar Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/avestar-capital-llc-invests-345000-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-stock.html.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.