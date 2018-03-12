Avenir Corp Sells 31,550 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Avenir Corp lessened its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,748 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,065,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff M. Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,571,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $250,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,532.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $7,784,074. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $300.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ ORLY) opened at $250.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20,960.00, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/avenir-corp-sells-31550-shares-of-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.