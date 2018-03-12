Autoweb (AUTO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Autoweb (AUTO) opened at $3.96 on Friday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $51.67, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other Autoweb news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $53,200.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

