AudioCoin Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $3,076.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00869891 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008311 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004131 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00097177 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003962 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 857,906,655 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

