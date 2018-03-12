AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.9% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 144.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.38 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

