AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $68,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $205,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure (NASDAQ ATRC) traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 196,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,602. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/atricure-inc-atrc-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is an atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. It has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.