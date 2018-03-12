Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Cut by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,976 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $59,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,918,000 after buying an additional 172,759 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,326,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 978,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 853,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 669,556 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,902.18, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

