ATMChain (ATM) Price Hits $0.0063

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ATMChain has a total market capitalization of $29.50 million and $723,649.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One ATMChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.97 or 0.05502370 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018036 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015946 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000749 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000367 BTC.

KushCoin (KUSH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About ATMChain

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

