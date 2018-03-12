Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ AAME) opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.52. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Atlantic American worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Atlantic American (AAME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/atlantic-american-aame-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Several analysts recently commented on AAME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.