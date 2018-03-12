ATLANT Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ATLANT has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $44,635.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00938349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00087865 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00183247 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,225,026 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

