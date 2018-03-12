athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.19.

ATHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.07. 297,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,752. The stock has a market cap of $5,928.46, a P/E ratio of 112.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. athenahealth has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. athenahealth’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Abernethy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,758.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,705 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,199. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter worth $8,705,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in athenahealth by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

