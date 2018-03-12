Athabasca Oil (ATH) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.76.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.36, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.57.

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada.

