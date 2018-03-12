ATA (ATAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 19th.

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) opened at $5.14 on Monday. ATA has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $117.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ATA Inc (ATA) is a provider of computer-based testing services in China. The Company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform, testing technologies and testing services in China. Its computer-based testing services are used for licensure and certification tests in various industries, including information technology (IT) services, banking, securities, teaching and insurance.

