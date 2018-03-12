Associated Banc Corp (ASB) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $95,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $677,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $191,887.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $662,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $391,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $931,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,595 shares of company stock worth $2,659,922. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Corp (ASB) opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,019.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.38 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

