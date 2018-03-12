Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) PT Raised to $75.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Group to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1,177.39, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $46,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,270. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

