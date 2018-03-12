Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $944,000 in Forterra Inc (FRTA) Stock

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,239,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 861,650 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forterra by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,009,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Forterra Inc (FRTA) opened at $8.75 on Monday. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.02, a PE ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $361.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a manufacturer of pipe and precast products. The Company offers products for a range of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage. The Company operates approximately 95 facilities. Its products are available in the United States and Eastern Canada.

