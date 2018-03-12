Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $864,000 in PVH Corp (PVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $131,279.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 370,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $49,090,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,290 shares of company stock valued at $52,131,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $148.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE PVH) opened at $143.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,006.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

