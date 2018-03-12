Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.02 Million Position in Drive Shack Inc (DS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 1,550.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,651 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Drive Shack by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,678,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 597,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Drive Shack Inc ( DS ) opened at $4.95 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.02 Million Position in Drive Shack Inc (DS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-has-1-02-million-position-in-drive-shack-inc-ds.html.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc, formerly Newcastle Investment Corp., is a leisure company. The Company is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The Company’s portfolio consists of Drive Shack, which is engaged in developing nationwide network of golf entertainment venues; American Golf Corporation, which is a golf course company, and real estate-related assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.