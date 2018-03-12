ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 31,685 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $484,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Steeneck bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $183,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,341.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TWNK ) opened at $14.77 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,920.54, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/arrowmark-colorado-holdings-llc-takes-position-in-hostess-brands-inc-twnk.html.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.