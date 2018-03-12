Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Electronic component distributor, Arrow Electronics have not moved around much of late. Original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers are selecting Arrow’s strong distribution channels for marketing their products, which is driving its revenues. We believe that the company’s core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies should drive growth in the long run. Moreover, the company has secured a significant market share through a broad portfolio of products and services, and continued efforts to maximize consumer satisfaction. Additionally, incremental sales from strategic acquisitions and partnerships are expected to boost the top line. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, an uncertain economic environment, high debt burden and competition remain the concerns.”

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARW. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Arrow Electronics ( ARW ) traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,808. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $69.67 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,151.84, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $292,214.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 50,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,228,434.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,376,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,113 shares of company stock worth $4,898,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/arrow-electronics-arw-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.