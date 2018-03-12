Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Stake Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,192 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 361,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc ( NYSE:AHH ) opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $614.72, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

