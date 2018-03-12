Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Receives $13.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arlington Asset Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment ( NYSE AI ) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 122,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

