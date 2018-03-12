Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,382.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

