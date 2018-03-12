Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Meredith in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Meredith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $201,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Meredith D. Mell Frazier sold 22,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $1,548,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,558.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.97 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.30%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/arizona-state-retirement-system-has-1-88-million-stake-in-meredith-co-mdp.html.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.