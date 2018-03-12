Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 14,081 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 386,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 374,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,459,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director David A. Wittwer sold 285,704 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $7,771,148.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. ( TDS ) opened at $28.96 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3,218.01, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

