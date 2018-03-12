Ardsley Advisory Partners Purchases Shares of 1,889,800 Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,889,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,083,000. Atlantica Yield accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ardsley Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $3,978,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC ( AY ) opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,961.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently -103.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ardsley-advisory-partners-purchases-shares-of-1889800-atlantica-yield-plc-ay.html.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.