Ardsley Advisory Partners Purchases New Stake in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 291,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Okta makes up about 0.9% of Ardsley Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Okta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Okta by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Okta Inc ( NASDAQ OKTA ) opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,050.00 and a P/E ratio of -33.37. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 66.09%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. Khosla sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $7,647,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $81,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,872,047.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

