Ardsley Advisory Partners Invests $1.40 Million in Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPP. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 353,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 200,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ GPP) opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.19, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.54%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPP. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Green Plains Partners news, major shareholder Tourbillon Capital Partners, L sold 1,209,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $19,368,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clayton E. Killinger bought 2,850 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $49,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,212.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

