ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Increased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $263,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $152,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANSS ) opened at $171.18 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.55 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,357.10, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

