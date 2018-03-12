Andina Acquisition (TGLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Andina Acquisition to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Andina Acquisition (TGLS) opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.36, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Andina Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $703,769.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,109.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Andina Acquisition stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Andina Acquisition worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Andina Acquisition (TGLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/andina-acquisition-tgls-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

