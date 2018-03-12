Analyzing Sify Technologies (SIFY) and Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) and Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sify Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $284.26 million 0.28 $9.90 million N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan $1.46 billion 0.72 $29.44 million $0.39 28.64

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan 2.29% 7.26% 3.58%

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sify Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Sify Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (Sify) is an integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services company. The Company’s segments are Telecom services, which includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice and network managed services; Data Centre services, which includes co-location services; Cloud and managed services, which includes information technology (IT) infra services, IT transformation services, remote and onsite infrastructure managed services and delivery platforms; Technology integration services, which includes data center build, network integration, information security, end-user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions, and Applications integration services, which includes application development and maintenance, application testing, mobility solutions, e-learning, portals, tools, process and automation. The Company has approximately six Tier III data centers across various geographical locations in India.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) is an Internet service provider (ISP) in Japan that offers Internet connectivity services for both enterprises and consumers. The Company provides Internet connectivity services, wide area network (WAN) services, outsourcing services, systems integration and equipment sales as total network solutions to Japanese corporate clients and governmental organizations. The Company operates through two segments: a network services and systems integration business segment and an ATM operation business segment. The network services and systems integration business segment consist of its Internet connectivity services for enterprise and consumers, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and equipment sales. The ATM operation business is conducted by its subsidiary, Trust Networks Inc. (Trust Networks), which operates automated teller machines (ATMs) and its network systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.