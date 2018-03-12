Analyzing iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) & Its Rivals

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ: KANG) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iKang Healthcare Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iKang Healthcare Group 0.79% 1.30% 0.60% iKang Healthcare Group Competitors 13.21% 0.86% 1.95%

This table compares iKang Healthcare Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iKang Healthcare Group $435.71 million -$11.25 million 448.00 iKang Healthcare Group Competitors $6.36 billion $164.63 million 335.45

iKang Healthcare Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iKang Healthcare Group. iKang Healthcare Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iKang Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iKang Healthcare Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iKang Healthcare Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iKang Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iKang Healthcare Group Competitors 257 1520 2031 39 2.48

As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 0.57%. Given iKang Healthcare Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iKang Healthcare Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

iKang Healthcare Group rivals beat iKang Healthcare Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services. The Company, through its integrated service platform, offers healthcare management solutions, including medical examinations, which cover basic examination items, such as internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, dental and X-ray, and value-added services at selected medical centers, including disease screening focusing on cancer screening, cardiovascular disease screening, certain chronic disease screening and functional medicine testing; dental care, including oral health, pediatric dentistry and cosmetic dentistry; outpatient services, such as acupuncture, obstetrics, gynecology and minor surgery, and on-site healthcare management or clinics at certain locations.

Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.